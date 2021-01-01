From bluegrass living
BLUEGRASS LIVING 42 Inch x 15 Inch Rectangular MGO Propane Fire Pit Table with Side Table Tank Storage, Glass Wind Guard
With its modern linear design, this handcrafted Bluegrass Living LP Gas Fire Pit Table features the classic elements of contemporary high end furniture, with the durability of complete weather resistant MGO construction. The included side table tank storage conveniently holds drinks, food, and decor, and doubles as storage for a propane tank (NOTE: The propane tank should be placed under the side table). Complete with a 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner, you can enjoy all the warm ambiance of a classic fire in the comfort of your backyard. Pulse ignition technology ensures an easy startup every time – simply turn the knob to create beautiful flames that radiate across the fire table. Adding to the elegance, this unit includes clear crystal fire glass beads which beautifully accents its flames. An included glass wind guard not only provides protection against strong winds, but also adds a contemporary style to the fire pit. Lastly, a premium 210D Oxford Fabric Weather Cover is included to protect the fire pit against outside elements when not in use (NOTE: Cover for side table is not included. Propane tank not included). A 1-year limited warranty is included with purchase.