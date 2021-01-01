From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 42 in. Spathiphyllum Artificial Plant (Real Touch)
Advertisement
Pure white blossoms are surrounded by beautiful green leaves with this artificial spathiphyllum. With its soft, natural look, you can use it to highlight any furniture piece in your living room. Itll make a stunning addition to your console tables arrangement when settled down next to it. If a large television isn't filling up the table's space, then add colorful faux flowering plants on top of it to create a fuller, lush look. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item may need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.