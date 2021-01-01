Walker Edison Furniture Company 42 in. Rectangular Gunmetal Gray Writing Desks with Storage

The simplicity of this desk makes an ideal workspace for anything from writing to working on your computer. The smooth curving of the design combined with the rectangular mesh back panel and overall metal composition, create a more modern approach to an urban industrial piece. For the teens in your home or adults, as this can easily fit into most small spaces, from a bedroom, dorm room, to an office. The open space underneath gives you plenty of leg room and a place for storing your work essentials in bins or a cabinet. Color: Gunmetal Gray.