Southern Enterprises 42 in. Natural Brown Rectangular 3 -Drawer Writing Desk with Keyboard Tray

Stop at the crossroads of farmhouse and industrial style and pick up a rattan basket along the way with this unique desk. Weathered gray finish contrasts with matte black frame and apothecary handles add an alchemist touch. Storage abounds with shelves, baskets, and drawers while the sweeping desktop leaves plenty of room for monitors, office supplies and working space. Turn your home office into a mixed media haven, or place this eclectically cool piece in an eat-in kitchen for a fun storage option. Color: Natural Brown.