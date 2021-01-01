HomeRoots 42 in. Dark Taupe Particle Board Storage Drawer Computer Desk

Advertisement
Those who want a piece both useful and good looking for their room will have found the pot of gold with this enchanting computer desk. Its modern design is certain to break monotony and uniformity, and the obvious quality of its craftsmanship will add taste and detail to your room. This computer desk is a high quality piece, expertly made from particle board and laminate, and it's perfect for those who want a piece that will bring a bit of life into the ambiance of their place. It also blends this overall gorgeous appearance with practicality and functionality. Its top is ideal for the standard desktop computer screen, or laptop, and it has a drawer for storage capabilities. As for measurements, they are 29.25' for height, 18' for width, and 42' for depth, and it weighs 29 pounds. This computer desk would be ideal for your living room, or office. You can match this desk with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. Color: Dark Taupe.