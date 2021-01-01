From craftmade
Craftmade 41915 Grace 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Espresso Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 41915 Grace 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Width: 24"Product Weight: 14.33 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Espresso