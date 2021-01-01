Elk Lighting 416-3L Arco Baleno 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Cocoa Glass Shades Multi Indoor Lighting Pendants

Elk Lighting 416-3L Arco Baleno 3 Light 36" Wide Linear Pendant with Rectangle Canopy and Cocoa Glass Shades FeaturesPlease Note: Due to its hand-made nature, each uniquely beautiful piece of blown glass will vary slightly in color and patternMade of metal and glassIncludes cocoa glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbs Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7.0"Width: 36.0"Depth: 5"Product Weight: 7.0 lbsCord Length: 72.0"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Multi