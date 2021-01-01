From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 4152-03 Williamsburg 2-Light Wall Sconce, White
TRANSITIONAL DESIGN. Borrowing from the timeless traditional lighting while adding a twist which adds to the overall elegance of the lights, our line of transitional styled lights which blend in with your room theme adding a beautiful visual appeal that only these lights can create. STEEL BUILD. Our lights have been make from high quality steel material which is not only considerably light, mechanically strong and durable but is also aesthetically appealing. WALL SCONCES. Our great selection of wall sconces designs for any room which give you the opportunity to give you a truly personalized lighting experience for every room. Create an elegant lighting effect in your house living area, bedroom or even dining room. White finish Product Dimensions: 5.25" ext x 9.75" x 7", Weight: 1.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex Lighting