Capital Lighting 414591-335 Griffin 9 Light 31" Wide Chandelier Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 414591-335 Griffin 9 Light 31" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of metalIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 35"Width: 30-1/2"Depth: 30-1/2"Product Weight: 33 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Bronze