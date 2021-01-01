Kuzco Lighting 41411 Jarvis 3" Wide Mini Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kuzco Lighting 41411 Jarvis 3" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumFixture includes a clear glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 50 watt maximum GU10 bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedCUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12-5/8"Width: 2-13/16"Depth: 2-13/16"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU10Bulb Shape: MR16Bulb Included: No Black