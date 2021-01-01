Z-Lite 411MP12 Montego 1 Light Barn Light Pendant with Matte Opal Shade Coppery Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 411MP12 Montego 1 Light Barn Light Pendant with Matte Opal Shade Clean lines and contemporary elegance describes the Montego family. Coppery Bronze fixture and matte opal glass are paired to give a perfect finish in this 1 light mini pendant.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeDownrods: (1) 3", (1) 6", (3) 12"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationDownrod Size(s): 3", 6", 12"Downrod(s) Included: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 56.375" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: Barn LightProduct Weight: 4.15 lbsShade: YesShade Color: White Coppery Bronze