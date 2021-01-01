Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Mower/Axial Blower Combo Kit, 4Ah USB Battery and Charger Included, CK40B412

Up to 45 minutes mowing runtime with a fully-charged 4.0 Ah battery. Run time varies based on grass condition and operator technique Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height range from 1-1/4 inch to 3-3/8 inch for the best cut in all environments 2-in-1 mowing feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for various uses Mower features a 14 in. lightweight deck designed for easy manuverability. Powerful clearing performance featuring 350 CFM air flow and 100 MPH air speed for effortless clearing of yard, driveway, and patio Up to 40 minutes of blower runtime with a fully-charged 4.0 Ah battery (based on low setting)