From livex

Livex 40878-05 Transitional Eight Light Chandelier from Daphne Collection Finish, Polished Chrome

$399.96 on sale
($449.90 save 11%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Eight Light Chandelier from the Daphne collection, Weight: 16.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Livex

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com