From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 40698 Poppy 8 Light 45" Wide Mixed Metal Abstract Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 40698 Poppy 8 Light 45" Wide Mixed Metal Abstract Chandelier with Clear Seedy Glass Poppy features clear seedy glass spheres that bubble out of the refined Black with Heritage Brass frame to create a simple, yet sophisticated silhouette. Elegant, stepped clear seedy glass globes and crisp crossbars anchor this airy design. Poppy showcases mid-century style with a spectacular spin. Features Poppy features clear seedy glass spheres that bubble out of the refined Black with Heritage Brass frame to create a simple, yet sophisticated silhouette Elegant, stepped clear seedy glass globes and crisp crossbars anchor this airy design Poppy showcases mid-century style with a spectacular spin Constructed from steel Includes seedy glass shades Sloped ceiling compatible (8) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required Includes: (2) 6" and (4) 12" downrods Rated for dry locations Covered under a 2 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 22-1/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 45-3/4" Width: 45" Depth: 29" Product Weight: 20.636 lbs Wire Length: 120" Shade Height: 5-1/8" Shade Width: 5-1/8" Canopy Width: 10" Canopy Depth: 4-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 480 watts Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulbs Included: No Black