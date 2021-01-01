Livex Lighting 40648 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant English Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Livex Lighting 40648 Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant Features Durable metal hardware Comes with a clear champagne or clear smoke hand blown glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb required Adjustable cord included Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 13-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 80" Width: 5-1/2" Wire Length: 72" Canopy Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 60 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No English Bronze