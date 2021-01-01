From livex lighting

Livex Lighting 40643 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Livex Lighting 40643 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesDurable metal hardwareComes with a clear, champagne, or smoke hand blown glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 8-1/4"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel

