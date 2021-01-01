Livex Lighting 40596 Harding 6 Light 28-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 40596 Harding 6 Light 28-1/2" Wide Chandelier with Seedy Glass Shades FeaturesMade of steelIncludes hand blown clear seeded glassRequires (6) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbsRod hung fixtureUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 29-1/2"Minimum Height: 29-1/2"Maximum Height: 59-1/2"Width: 28-1/2"Diameter: 28-1/2"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 600 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome