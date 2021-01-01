From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 40384 Luca 5 Light 28" Wide Lisa McDennon Drum Chandelier with Woven Rattan Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 40384 Luca 5 Light 28" Wide Lisa McDennon Drum Chandelier with Woven Rattan Shade The Lisa McDennon Series offers a striking mix of edgy, sculptural silhouettes that incorporate modern, organic elements and luxe materials, brought to life by her innovative and original point of view. Luca's coastal vibe is permeated with a slightly exotic edge. The bold pendant showcases a robust, woven rattan drum shade, and a full finished cluster for plenty of functional light offered in either Black with Black Rattan shade or Polished Chrome with Natural Rattan shade. Features Constructed from steel Comes with a woven rattan shade Black finish - Black Rattan shade Polished Chrome finish - Natural Rattan shade Sloped ceiling compatible (5) 60 watt (max) medium candelabra (E12) bulbs required Includes: (1) 6" and (2) 12" downrods Rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 11" Maximum Hanging Height: 43-1/4" Width: 28" Depth: 28" Product Weight: 5.28 lbs Wire Length: 120" Shade Height: 10-1/2" Shade Width: 28" Shade Depth: 28" Canopy Diameter: 6-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 5 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120v Polished Chrome