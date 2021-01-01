From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 40247 Alpine 8 Light 28" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Downlighting Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Livex Lighting 40247 Alpine 8 Light 28" Wide Candle Style Chandelier with Downlighting Simply formed yet elegant in design, this eight light chandelier commands attention. From the clean lines and sleek tall candle sleeves to the halogen center down light, this chandelier makes a dramatic statement.Features:Includes (1) 50W GU10 base bulb for down lightingIncludes a 10 feet field-cuttable aircraft cableConstructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCovered under Livex's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Maximum Hanging Height: 25" (Including all stems - Additional stems can be purchased)Width/Diameter: 28"Canopy Width: 4.5"Wire Length: 144"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 8Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 480 Bronze