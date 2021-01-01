From rachel allan
Rachel Allan - 40155 Beaded Fit and Flare Dress
Be the spectacular belle on your next event in Rachel Allan 40155. Parades a fit and flare style this cocktail dress definitely wins the A-line silhouette. It is embellished with beads on the bodice and it features V neckline and an keyhole back. This Rachel Allan creation is simply captivating! Style: ra_40155 Fabric: Beading Details: Sleeveless Beads Fitted bodice Sheer panel Fit and flare Keyhole back Back zipper Length: Short Neckline: Low V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.