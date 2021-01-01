Bush Business Furniture 400 Series U Shaped Desk with 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet, 60W, White

Bundle includes: Set of 2 60W x 30D Table Desks, 48W x 24D Desk Return, 3 Drawer Mobile File Cabinet Durable thermally fused laminate finish and impact resistant edges protect the U Shaped Desk from everyday damage Legs feature sturdy welded steel tube construction with a powder-coat finish for long-lasting durability; adjustable levelers compensate for uneven floors Spacious wraparound desk surface provides plenty of room to spread out with materials while supporting up to 200 pounds Lockable file drawer opens on smooth ball bearing slides for an easy reach to legal, letter and A4-size paperwork Ships in several boxes, may ship separately