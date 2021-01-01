From blueair
Blueair 400 Series DualProtection Filter
Filter out all of the bad vibes—and the pollen and dander, of course—with the Blueair 400 Series DualProtection Filter. The low density design requires less pressure to push air through the filters, so you’re saving more energy overall. Simply replace the filter in your compatible Blueair Air Purifier (sold separately) to remove those pesky airborne particles. Better yet, this particle filter is 100% recyclable! With continuous use, you will need to change these life-changing filters out every six months.