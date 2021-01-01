From philips
Philips 40-Watt Equivalent B12 Medium E26 Base Smart Wi-Fi WiZ LED Light Bulb Color and Tunable White 2200 to 6500K (4-Pack)
Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting puts you in complete control of your lighting with smart bulbs that are easy to use, functional and affordable. We've made all of your favorite high-quality Philips bulbs smarter, just connect them to your existing Wi-Fi network. This B11 Bullet Color Candle E26 lets you live life colorfully. Dynamic light modes make any room glow in your favorite color. or use smart tunable white light that adjusts from relaxing warm white to energizing cool daylight. Use app presets to choose the perfect lighting for your daily activities. with Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED lighting you can play with millions of colors, thousands of shades of white and enjoy pre-set well-being modes to find the perfect light temperature. Control your lights wherever you are using the WiZ app or your favorite compatible voice control device. This product requires a Wi-Fi connection to operate wirelessly. Compatible with WiZ apps and products along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri Shortcuts.