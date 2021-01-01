From concord
Concord 40-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot
Advertisement
Concord's Golden Standard Range of Stock Pots This is our bread and butter. Concord started business by building full stainless steel stock pots from 30 Quart (7.5 Gal) to 180 Quart (45 Gal). We built our kettles with the highest quality possible for what you actually need. No flash, all class. Nitty Gritty Details: -Full Stainless Steel construction, means the lid, the body the handles, the handle plate, all the way down the each individual rivet, is made entirely of stainless steel. -Each pot, from lid to body is made with 1mm thick (commercial grade) stainless steel. -Handles are solid (NOT hollow) stainless steel with reinforced handle plate. -Domed lid design makes sure condensation drips back into the pot and not seep outside causing a big mess!.