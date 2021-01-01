simplehuman 40-Liter Fingerprint-Proof Brushed Stainless Steel Butterfly Step-On Recycling Trash Can, Silver metallic

The simplehuman Butterfly Recycler has two color-coded buckets to separate trash and recyclables. It also has a strong steel pedal engineered to last for more than 150,000 steps and a fingerprint-proof finish that resists smudges and keeps its brushed stainless steel shiny. simplehuman patented lid shox technology provides a slow, silent close, and a stay-open feature is great for longer chores. This recycler also has a butterfly lid for maximum clearance under low countertops and internal hinges that allow placement flush against walls. Color: Silver metallic.