Hallman 40 in. 4.0 cu. ft. Double Oven Dual Fuel Italian Range with True Convection, 5 Burners, Griddle, Brass Trim in Blue

Hallman professional ranges marry elegant design with impeccable cooking performance. Italian brass burners provide a perfect blend of power and precision, ranging from a searing 15,500 BTU, down to simmering 1260 BTU. The removable stainless-steel griddle features an oversized brass oval burner with 10,500 BTU. Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a continuous cooking surface, making it safe to maneuver cookware from one burner to another. Main oven 2.55 cu. Ft. true European convection provides even heat distribution for perfect results, complete with convection bake, convection broil, grill baking, and standard bake functions. Secondary oven 1.45 cu. Ft. is convenient for baking multiple dishes simultaneously. Second oven includes electric rotisserie hardware. Both ovens feature 3-pane glass windows for safety that can easily be removed for cleaning with mild soap (not dishwasher safe). Beneath the pair of ovens there is a drawer designed to keep dishes warm between 125°-200° before serving. Manual controls and durable components minimize service repairs over the lifespan of the product. Hallman ranges are available in an array of colors and configurations with unique options and accessories, allowing the ability to customize to suit your taste. Hallman is the premium brand engineered for those who are passionate about cooking with the finest quality. Decades of proven craftsmanship ensure every Hallman range will be in service and style for generations. Handmade in Italy. Color: Blue.