40 and Fabulous Cocktail Napkins Gold for Women 40th Birthday Decorations, 40th Birthday Bevergae Dessert Table Supplies, 50Pcs, 3-Ply

Best Quality Guranteed. SET INCLUDES: 50 highly absorbent 3-ply napkins made from paper featuring a Happy 40th Anniversary theme with '40 and fabulous' imprinted with gold foil. FUN PARTY DECORATION: Make a statement with these cute printed napkins which are sure to complement your party dinnerware; perfect for parties, celebrations, cocktail evenings, luncheons, or buffets. THICK AND SOFT: Each sheet is 3-ply to ensure that it doesn't tear easily when used. It's also highly absorbent and soft to ensure a comfortable wiping experience. ECO-FRIENDLY: Made from sustainable, biodegradable paper, our napkins keep both your tables and our planet clean! SIZE: 4.9-inch when folded. Real foil design that shines in the light. Food safe.