From baggallini
Baggallini 4 Wheel Rolling Tote
LUGGAGE HANDLE SLEEVE: A handy sleeve lets you slip your tote right onto your extra luggage for added convenience while traveling. At 17" w x 16.5" h x 9.25" d, the 4-Wheel Rolling Tote makes a great companion carry-on or single weekender piece. RFID PROTECTION: With RFID card slots and a protected passport pocket, you can rest assured that your personal information is safe no matter where the day leads. PADDED LAPTOP POCKET: Keep your computer secure and always easily within reach. TELESCOPING HANDLE AND SPINNER WHEELS: Breeze through terminals or down the street with features thoughtfully designed for on-the-go organization. WATER-RESISTANT NYLON: Keep your bag looking it’s best with spot-clean-ready fabric.