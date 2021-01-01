4-tier Wine Rack Bottle Storage

If you like the rustic look, don't hesitate to introduce this natural Barnwood handcraft to your house! The functionality and design of this wine rack stackable will match almost any decor and look great on any wall in your home. Because of the wine rack itself doesn't have the function of adjusting the temperature. So if you want to store wine for a long time, make sure your rack in an area that is temperature-controlled and has the right level of humidity. Please measure the size of the place where the wine rack is placed and compare it with the wine rack.