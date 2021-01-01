YSSOA 4-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack, 12-Pairs Sturdy Shoe Shelf Storage Organizer, Black Shoe Tower w/ Side Hooks for Bedroom, Entryway, Hallway, and Closet

[SPACE SAVING] – This 4-Tiers shoe rack stores up to 12 pairs of shoes, it provides a compact, space-saving solution for storing your shoes, and can be used to hold other items as well. [HIGH QUALITY] - Made of carbon steel material and non-slip foot pad, ensure sturdy and durable, to keep your home away from mess. [QUICK & EASY ASSEMBLY] - With no tools required, these storage shelves are quick and easy to put together, no fuss. Same length short poles for easier assembly in no time, simply fasten the rails to the stands, and you’re done. [ADJUSTABLE] – You can conveniently adjust the height of shelves accommodates different sizes of shoes. Even the High Boots, you can store it easy. Product dimensions: 24.5”L x 7.5”W x 24.5”H [USE IN ANY ROOM] - This storage shoe rack is an excellent option to keep any room of the home neat and clutter free. Use it in your foyer, entryway, hallway, garage, closet, bedroom, or anywhere you want.