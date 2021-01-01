YITAHOME 4 Tier Bookshelf, Free Standing Cube Bookcases and Bookshelves, Industrial Furniture Wide Bookshelf Display Cabinet Open Storage Book Shelf for Living Room Bedroom Home Office, Rustic Brown

7 CUBES OPEN STORAGE- 7 open cubbies bring you large storage space and unique displays, which allows you to show off your adorable collections and organize daily necessities, so that you can browse and quickly find stuffs every day. MULTI-PURPOSE USE- This vintage bookshelf fits well in the living room, bedroom, office, study, corner, hallway, entrance, etc, but also can be used as space divider in the living room, which brings you multi-zone living space. STABLE & SAFE- Rear X-shaped bracing greatly enhances book cases stability. The X-shaped side bar is used to prevent items from falling. Adjustable feet keeps bookshelf stably on uneven floors. Two anti-tipping devices are used to secure the wide metal book shelf to the wall to protect family from injuries. ANTI-SCRATCH & DURABLE- The P2-certified chipboard is covered by smooth, waterproof, and anti-scratch finish, which is easy to clean. The steel frame and thick board combine to bring strong weight capacity to hold your heavy items. EASY ASSEMBLY- Each package comes with all accessories and easy-to-understand user manual to help you effortlessly set up the large sturdy bookshelf by yourself. Overall dimensions: 47.2" L x 11.8" W x 47" H.