VECELO 4-Tier Bookcase, Industrial Bookshelf with Doors and Drawers, Retro Storage Cabinet Rack for Books, Photos, Decorations, in Living Room,Bedroom, Home Office, Vintage Brown
【Multifunctional Shelf】: This versatile modern bookshelf and bookcase can be used for any space in your house, such as living room, bedroom, kitchen,entryway or balcony. Used as a book shelf,display shelf,storage cabinet,room divider.Dimensions: 31" L x 12" W x 62" H. 【Store What You Need】: VECELO bookshelf merges display rack and storage into one unit, 4-tier open shelf with two drawers and one cabinet with door can meet your various needs to hold your favorite books,family photos, and decorations ect. 【Sturdy and Stable Construction】: Constructed with friendly particle board and solid metal frame,4 adjustable feet for stability,this industrial shelf is super stable and sturdy.Each panel of the bookcase can hold up to 11.5 lbs. 【Easy to Install and Maintain】: All the parts are clearly labeled,the instructions were very easy to follow.Engineered wood is dust proof and water resistant and can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth. 【Worry-free Guarantee】:VECELO provides a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.We are confident in our products and stand behind them 100%.Email us if you need any help.