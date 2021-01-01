From zinus
Zinus 4” Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full
Zinus 4” Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper, FullREFRESHING SLEEP, BUILT RIGHT IN - If good sleep is your cup of tea, then you’ll love our special recipe for rejuvenating rest; natural and refreshing green tea and moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal are infused into memory foam that cradles your shape so you awake restored and refreshedNATURAL INGREDIENTS - This 4 inch layer features 1.5 inches of memory foam with natural additives like green tea, charcoal and plant oil and 2.5 inches of durable high density base foam; fits under any standard or deep pocket fitted sheetCERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and contentEXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this topper to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped to your door; simply unbox, unroll and this topper does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hoursWorry-free 5 year limited warranty included; a new foam scent is normal and should dissipate within 72 hoursSee our assortment of Zinus products