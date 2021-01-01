Hodedah Black 4 - Shelf Glass TV Stand for TVs up to 32"

Advertisement
Complete your home theater with the Hodedah black 4-shelf glass TV stand. It makes an elegant and versatile addition to virtually any space. Use the open shelves to store your electronic components such as a sound bar, Blu-ray players, cable boxes and gaming console. They also enable easy cable management. This Hodedah TV stand's stainless steel frame lends ample support for televisions up to 32", plus accessories. Tempered glass achieves a chic and streamlined aesthetic. It's a lovely complement to an ultra-modern interior, yet it transitions gracefully into other decor styles. Pair this contemporary TV stand for TVs up to 32" with your choice of display to complete your configuration (televisions sold separately).