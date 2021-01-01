Frontier 4- Shelf 26" Bottom Chest Steel Tool Cabinet Organizer, Black

The Frontier 26-inch 4 Drawer Bottom Chest Steel Tool Cabinet, Black is a high weight rated tool organizer that is extremely versatile. The sleek black design will look great in any garage, warehouse, and any other places where your tools are needed. The 650-pound weight rated storage chest is equipped with four 4-Inch x 1.5-Inch casters and a side handle for easy mobility. The ball-bearing drawers have a 50-pound weight capacity and feature a locking system with two keys. Also, available is the fully compatible Frontier 26-inch 4 Drawer Top Chest Steel Tool Organizer.