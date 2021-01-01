4-Set Dinnerware Storage Set - Grey

Store and organize your cherished dinnerware with the Prep & Savour 4-Piece Storage Set. Providing service for 12, this padded storage set is designed to hold round dinner plates, salad plates, dessert plates, and saucer plates. A top loading design allows for easy access and the gentle nylon zippers keep your cases sealed and protected from dust. It features padded felt protectors to cushion plates from damage. With proper placement, cases can be stored in hutches, cabinets, pantry closets, or the buffet. For added convenience, place your own content label inside the blank window insert to quickly identify dishes for your next dinner party.Keeps dishes ready for special occasions!No more time-consuming searches for your prized tableware! This set allows you to arrange your place settings with ease whether casual or formal. When the meal is over and you're ready to hang up your hostess apron, return your dishes to its safe home in storage. For china sets that only come out during special occasions or holidays, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas, consider storing all your pieces with durable quilted protection instead of old boxes and newspaper. It’s ideal for precious china, expensive dinnerware, or priceless inherited heirlooms from generations before. Dishes can be switched out as seasons or your decorating tastes change throughout the year.5-Piece set, providing service for 12.11" Dinner Plate Case (for up to 12 dinner plates)9" Salad Plate Case (for up to 12 salad plates)8.5" Dessert Plate Case (for up to 12 dessert plates)7.25" Saucer Plate Case (for up to 12 saucers)