4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Sectional Sofa Rattan Chair Wicker Set

Specifications: 1. Material: Steel & PE Rattan 2. Rattan Color: Wood Grain 3. Cushion Color: Khaki 4. Table Load Capacity: 165lb / 75kg 5. Sofas Load Capacity: 330lb / 150kg 6. Table Dimensions: (25.6 x 25.6 x 12.5)' / (65 x 65 x 31.5)cm (L x W x H) 7. Armless Sofa Dimensions: (29.5 x 25.6 x 25)' / (75 x 64 x 63)cm (L x W x H) 8. Corner Sofa Dimensions: (29.5 x 29.5 x 25)' / (75 x 75 x 63)cm (L x W x H) 9. Tempered Glass Dimensions: (25.6 x 25.6 x 0.2)' / (65 x 65 x 0.5)cm (L x W x H) 10. Cushion Thickness: 4'