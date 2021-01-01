Nestfair 4-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set with Retractable Table and Gray Cushions

Built with strong but light-weight PE rattan wicker, this patio sofa set is designed to be all-weathered with UV resistant and water resistant. Constructed with galvanized steel frame, the set will be enough strong for years of use. This patio set includes a multipurpose table which is manually liftable. With the opening in the tabletop, it is easy to lift up or down by putting your hand in. For saving space, the table is creatively designed with stuckable function which it can be put underneath the 3-seat sofa.