Outsunny Brown 4-Piece Steel Plastic Rattan Patio Conversation Set with Beige Cushions, 1 Sofa, 2 Armchairs, and Coffee Table

For a stylish and comfortable garden and patio furniture sets, look to this 5-piece rattan set from Outsunny. Featuring two 2-seat lounger sofa, 2 footstools, and a long table, this set is everything you need for a beautiful patio. Built from PE rattan with a steel frame for support, each piece has been built to last and the thick padded cushions ensure hours of comfortably relaxing. It is finished with wood plastic composites board topper on the long table, making this set easy to clean and maintain. You'll love inviting friends and family over when the sun comes out to shine.