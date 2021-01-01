From unique-bargains
4 Piece Polyester Microfiber Kids Bedding Comforter Set Alien Monster Series Pattern for All-seasons
Advertisement
HIGH-QUALITY SOFT MICROFIBER: Our kid's comforter and pillowcases are made of polyester microfiber fabric and woven with the finest craftsmanship, which is durable and skin-friendly. The quilts are filled with 200GSM superfine polyester fiber for admirable warmth and comfort. With excellent tear resistance, moisture-wicking and soft-touch making your baby sleep comfortably every night! It is suitable for children who resist goose down and feather bedding in all seasons. TAILOR-MADE SIZE FOR KIDS & PACKAGE INCLUDE: SIZE - 1 x Comforter: 163x219cm/64'x86', 1 x Pillowcase: 51x76cm/20'x30', 1 x Fitted Sheet: 97x188x36cm/38'x74'x14', 1 x Flat Sheet: 168x244cm/66'x96'.（We offer beautiful gift boxes that you can give to your children as birthday or Christmas gifts.）