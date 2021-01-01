4 Piece Patio Sectional Wicker Rattan Outdoor Furniture Sofa Set With Storage Box

Freshen up your outdoor patio space with this 4 piece sectional. As an ideal outdoor sectional starter piece, this set fits 4 adults comfortably and includes a side table that acts as a storage bin for the cushions when not in use. Its powder-coated steel frames and hand-woven PE rattan means it can endure high temperatures and rainy weather, while the modernized style with soft tone colors is a great fit for both outdoor and indoor use. Sunbath in your garden, patio, poolside, or balcony while chit-chatting with friends, or enjoy family game time in the evening under your favorite patio lights. Cushion Color: Gray