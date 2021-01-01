STARTO 4 Piece Patio Sectional Sofa Wicker Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set with Storage Box All-Weather Couch Porch Lawn Garden-Beige Cushion

HIGH QUALITY: The patio storage furniture are constructed from powder coat rust-resistant steel frame and all-weather PE rattan which is solid and durable. COMFORTABLE: The cushions filled with 3.15" thick pad for extra comfort and durable, come with breathable polyester water repellent cushion cover with zipper, UV-resistant, easy to remove/replace and machine washable. PACKAGE INCLUDE: 2 x single armrest loveseat, 1 X side storage table, 1 X Coffee Table, 4 X Loveseat cushion, 4 x back cushion, 1 x Instruction and all necessary hardware. UPGRADE DESIGN: This sectional sofa set are light enough to move around and easy to placed in an endless number of configurations, suit for any sized space. ASSEMBLE: Assemble required, all the hardware and necessary tools are included, follow the clear instruction would be easy to assemble.