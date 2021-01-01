From five queens court
Five Queens Court Red 4 Piece Middleton Red California King Comforter Set
Five Queens Court 4 Piece Middleton Red California King Comforter Set. The Middleton 4 piece comforter set bedding collection is exquisite with its fine details and sophisticated use of indigo and red colors. This beautiful woven jacquard damask pattern is rich with its chenille touch and subtle metallic details. Paired with matching hidden zipper pillow shams and an engineered striped chenille split-corner bedskirt, this oversized ensemble will add luxurious elegance to your bedroom decor. The reverse of this set features a solid microfiber dyed to match the indigo base of front pattern and finished with a 0.25-inch indigo piping. Pair this bedding collection with the Middleton throw pillows, shams, and window treatments for a complete look. 1 California King Comforter Set: 96 in x 110 in 2 King Sham: 20 in x 36 in Cal King Bedskirt: 86 in x 72 in