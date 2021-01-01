From casainc
CASAINC 4-Piece Metal Rattan Wicker Patio Conversation Set with Coffee Table and Brown Cushions
It's time to replace the outmoded outdoor furniture with this modern 4-piece patio wicker sofa and table set. Sturdy and solid steel frame with all weather PE rattan can keep stability and durability for long time use. Breathable and soft cushions will hold you comfortably and the cover of cushion can be removed with smooth zipper. Featuring with 1 coffee table, 1 loveseat and 2 single sofas, this patio furniture set can be combined in various ways according to your different needs. Moreover, the simple and stylish design enables you to put this sofa set in any place you want. So make this furniture set yours and be sure to share the best of times with your dear ones.