PRICELESS HOME 4-Piece Ivory Solid 300 Thread Count Bamboo Full Sheet Set

Our premium Bamboo sheets are a blend of long-staple cotton and Bamboo rayon in a sateen weave for a rich and long-lasting comfort. As an added design element, our bamboo linens feature a subtle and elegant pinstripe detail. You'll also love the no-slip fitted sheet with specially designed corner pockets that stay in place all night long. Plus, the pillowcases are constructed with an 8 in. pocket to surround your pillow and secure it in place. Sheet set includes: fitted sheet / flat sheet / two pillowcases (1-pillowcase for Twin and Twin XL). Sheets fit mattresses up to 18 in. deep. Color: Ivory.