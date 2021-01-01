4 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 2

Quench your thirst for tropical island experience with these wooden spoons and forks made from coconut timber These coconut wood utensils flaunt a classic and elegant design, despite the fact that they’re made from reclaimed wood offcuts. Sustainably sourced and handcarved by artisans from Vietnam, each piece of cutlery helps support local craftsmanship and promote eco-friendly lifestyle.Coconut timber spoons and forks are 100% food-safe. They’re also safer to use on dishware and cookware since they don’t cause scratch marks as metal utensils do.