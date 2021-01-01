From cuisinart
Cuisinart 4 Piece Cheese Board and Platter Set
Cuisinart's cheese board adds a touch of class to any occasion. Arrange a variety of your favorite cheeses which includes a soft brie, a firm gouda and a hard parmesan reggiano on this beautiful, richly grained acacia wood cheese board. Complement the assortment with a delicious bit of chutney, mixed nuts and a tiny bunch of petite champagne grapes. 2 wooden handled stainless steel cheese knives and a cheese fork are magnetized to stay close at hand and ready to serve. Each nestles into its groove in the board. Whether you are planning a romantic snack for 2 or hosting a dinner party, Cuisinart's acacia cheese board set is exactly what you need.