4 Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set
Different dimension - Large: 6" in Opening Diameter, 4.8" in Bottom Diameter, 5.24" in Height;Middle: 5" in Opening Diameter, 3.6" in Bottom Diameter, 4.5" in Height; Small: 4" in Opening Diameter, 2.8" in Bottom Diameter, 4" in Height.Features:Morden design: The Flower Plant Pots are designed cone shapes, bringing out a modern minimalistic styled ceramic like visual representation, with brief stripes making the planters special, fits for any home/office décor.High Quality : These Flower pots are Created with the sturdy ceramic which is made of the kaolin, durable, not easily broken. Each ceramic planter comes with a drainage hole in the bottom helps to minimize water run-off.Solid Package: Wraped with thick foam, prevent falling and reduce the probability of damage in transit. Plants not included.100% SATISFACTION - We provide professional after-sales service, please feel free to contact us by email if there’s any quality problem after receiving the Flower Pots.Product Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor Use OnlyMaterial: CeramicMaterial Details: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color (Color: Blue): BlueColor (Color: White): WhiteColor (Color: Patina): PatinaColor (Color: Turquoise): TurquoiseShape: RoundCapacity: 35Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoFrost Resistant: YesWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 4What's Included: SaucerAdjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: YesDS Primary Product Style: ModernLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: NoProduct Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Planter Base Diameter: 3.7Planter Top Diameter: 5Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Interior Width - Side to Side: 4.9Interior Depth - Front to Back: 4.9Hang Length - End to End: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 6.8Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: Overall Width with Stand: Overall Depth with Stand: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required: NoEstimated Time to Set Up: Suggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Avoid Power Tools