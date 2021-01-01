From home basics
Home Basics 4 Piece Ceramic Bath Accessory Set with Bamboo Accents Stainless Steel | LOW78112
Set the scene for a serene bath oasis with this 4 piece bath accessory set. This 4 piece bath ensemble features a ceramic construction with natural bamboo accents that evoke a tranquil vibe. This set includes all the essentials to get you through your routine, from the traditional shape lotion dispenser with a durable stainless steel pump for easy dispensing, generous size tumbler for rinsing or drinking, a large soap dish to store your favorite bar of soap, and double slot toothbrush holder to keep your toothbrushes organized. Whether you need to dispense your favorite silky smooth and fragrant lotion or need to stylishly store away your toothbrush after cleaning that million dollar smile, this set provides the perfect blend of functionality and timeless style to your bathroom. for Easy maintenance, simply gently wash the set with mild soap and water. Item dimensions may differ slightly form actual product due to manual measurement. Color and finish may also differ slightly from image due to differences in monitor displays. Props and accessories not included.