From freeport park
Freeport Park 4 Pc Outdoor Patio Sectional Set , Blue Rattan with Table
4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Garden Sectional Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, All-Weather Patio PE Rattan Wicker Furniture Set, Blue:HighlightsFeatures an elegant construction with the carefully molded frame to create a contemporary look for outdoorsEach seat features soft foam padded cushioning with thick double-stitched cobalt blue upholstery that is soft to touchHigh-grade rattan material with weatherproof formulation to resist cracking, fade, rot, and moreAnti-rust steel frame supports the gradient rattan construction for sturdy durable constructionEach set comes with a shatter-resistant tempered glass center coffee table for displaying decor, holding food and drinks, and moreWeights & DimensionsSofa: 31.1" H x 44" W x 25" DSofa Weight: 22 lbTable: 17.2" H x 27.3" L x 18.4" WTable Weight: 14lbChair: 31.1" H x 23.6" W x 25" DChair Weight: 17 lbSeat Cushion Thickness: 2"Overall Product Weight: 70 lbSpecificationsPieces Included: 1 Table, 1 Sofa, 2 chairsFrame Color: BrownChair Seat/Back Material: Wicker/ RattanDesign: Deep seatingSeating Capacity: 4Individual Chair Weight Capacity: 220 PoundsTable color: BrownTable Top Material: Tempered glassTable Top Color: ClearCushions Included: Yes, include 3 seat cushionsCushions Color: Beige/BlueRemovable Cushion Cover: YesCushion Fill Material: High-Density FoamToss Pillows Included: NoAssembly Required: YesLevel of Assembly: Full assembly needed, at least 2 peoplePackage Number: 1County of Origin: Vietnam